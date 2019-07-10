Riverhead Raceway to honor Silas Hiscock Sr. Saturday

Riverhead Raceway will honor Silas Hiscock Sr., the veteran INEX Legend driver who died in April following a crash at the track, with a race named in his memory Saturday.

The INEX Legend Race Car National Qualifier 50 will be titled the Silas Hiscock INEX Legend Race Car National Qualifier. The race is being renamed to celebrate the life and racing career of Hiscock, who was from Bridgehampton. Family members will be on hand and his son Will will bring his father’s vintage Modified Sportsman car to display and pace the race.

Hiscock’s racing career began decades ago; he won his lone Modified feature on July 8, 1961. As his business, Hampton Gas Tank Services in Bridgehampton, began to take off along with family obligations, his racing career was put on hold. He eventually made a comeback in the Legend division, cars that paid tribute to the old coupes and sedans that he loved so much. He began to race alongside his sons Silas Jr. and Will.

The biggest race of the year for the Legend division will take on greater meaning Saturday night.

Hiscock was 78 when he crashed into the wall during a practice run in April; he later died at Stony Brook University Hospital. It was the first in-car fatality since 1994. His death was the fourth at the track in the past 25 years.

In 2018, he made nine starts in his No. 07 car and placed 24th in the final point standings.

Richie Davidowitz of East Moriches, who won three of the first seven Legends races this season, would appear to be one of the favorites in Saturday’s race, along with Eric Hersey of Commack.

Other races Saturday include the annual Monster Truck Night of Destruction, the Crate Modifieds, Blunderbusts, Mini Stocks and 8-Cylinder Gut & Go Enduro. For more information, visit riverheadraceway.com.

