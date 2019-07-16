William Henry Beresford

William (Bill) Beresford of Mattituck died June 22 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 86. Mr. Beresford was born May 26, 1933, to Rose (McCurgan) and Henry Beresford in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Bill graduated from Brooklyn Prep School in Bay Ridge in 1951 and Fordham University in 1955. He served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps in Hawaii. Bill was a member of the Hawaiian major leagues for the Marine Corps baseball team and tried out for the New York Yankees and Boston Braves.

Bill worked for Columbus Coating in Manhattan for eight years before a 28-year career as Vice President and Eastern Regional Sales Manager in industrial steel sales for Enamel Products and Plating Co. from an office in New Hyde Park. Bill married Joan Murial Maloney Aug. 13, 1966, in Queens. They moved to Smithtown in 1970 and raised a family there for 28 years. They moved to Mattituck, which they loved, in 1998.

Bill was a member of Right to Life and supported Wounded Warriors and veterans’ health care issues. Bill was a Born Again Christian, converted at the age of 85.

Bill was predeceased by his wife, Joan, in 2012 at age 76; and his sister, Joan Beresford Finnerty. He is survived by his son Harry and wife Barbara; his son Kevin and wife Lorrie; and grandchildren Vaughn and River. Dad will be greatly missed.

A memorial service was held at Harbor Church in Center Moriches on June 27 followed by interment with military honors at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Community Christian Fellowship, Wickham Avenue, Mattituck, NY 11952, c/o Pastor Dan.

This is a paid notice.

