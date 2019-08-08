Police investigating fire that damaged two sheds at Breeze Hill Farm

Two sheds on the Breeze Hill Farm property in Peconic caught fire Thursday morning, according to Southold Town police.

Officers responded to a call of smoke in the area on Route 48 at around 7:30 a.m. A highway patrol officer spotted a fire on the Breeze Hill Farm property. Two small sheds were fully engulfed in flames along with a large pine tree adjacent to them on the property just inside their gates, Police Chief Martin Flatley said in an email.

The Southold Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire, which did not spread to any other buildings on the property.

Southold Fire Chief Craig Goldsmith said the fire spread from the first shed to the adjacent structure to its right. Firefighters were able to contain those flames to limit the damage to the second shed. Firefighters were also concerned about a small cottage to the left, which had a large propane tank in the back. No one was inside the cottage when firefighters were on scene and it did not sustain any damage.

No injuries were reported.

The Suffolk County Police Arson Squad was called to investigate. The fire chief said investigators were still sorting through the damage when he left, but the cause of the fire may have been electrical.

Breeze Hill Farm is known for its popular apple cider and doughnuts. The farm also produces kale, tomatoes and blueberries among other crops sold at its market.

Photo caption: The fire destroyed one small shed and damaged a second. (Courtesy photo)

