Southold Blotter: Driver spotted heading wrong direction charged with DWI

A Massapequa man faces multiple charges after driving the wrong direction on New Suffolk Avenue in Cutchogue, according to Southold Town police.

Police were alerted to the vehicle driving westbound in the eastbound lane and responding officers attempted to stop the vehicle Friday night shortly before 8:30 p.m. The driver, Douglas Aloise, 66, briefly stopped the vehicle but then continued westbound on New Suffolk Avenue. The vehicle stopped twice more before continuing on. Officers eventually stopped the vehicle and found the driver was intoxicated.

Mr. Aloise was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol at .08%, both misdemeanors, and two traffic violations.

• A Greenport man told police last Monday that he was the victim of identity theft, claiming that his Bank of America banking information had been changed and that two unauthorized checks amounting to $3,900 had been written and cashed. He also said that a Geico insurance policy had been opened in his name. An investigation is underway.

• A Cut-ch-ogue woman reported to police last Monday that a personal check had been forged and cashed in the amount of $4,050.52. The woman provided police with copies of the check. An investigation is underway.

• Around 6:47 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the home of a Greenport woman who reported a bedroom fire at her Third Street residence. Members of the Greenport Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. The village building inspector was notified of the incident.

• An East Marion man told police last Wednesday that an unknown individual is forging East Marion Fire Department checks. An officer interviewed the department’s treasurer, who provided them with receipts of recent paid and unpaid checks. The treasurer closed all East Marion Fire Department accounts.

While at the fire station, the officer noticed that a desktop computer had been remotely accessed by a third party. The officer closed the program and had the treasurer contact his IT personnel, who began work on the computer.

• A woman allegedly stole a pair of Frieda Chain gold earrings valued at $75 from One Love Beach in Greenport Friday morning. An officers responded and canvassed the area but could not locate the suspect.

• An Orient man found a kayak washed up on Lands End Road Beach in Orient Sunday. The kayak had rocks and water in it and was overturned. It did not have any personal property.

When police arrived, the kayak was in the man’s yard. An officer impounded the kayak and the man said he would like to know if anyone claims the property.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

