Photos: Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2024

Jeremy Garretson photo

The annual Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, an international motorcycle event that raises money for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health awareness, drew more than 80 bikers to the North Fork Sunday. The area ride, organized by multiple groups including North Fork Moto and Little Creek Oysters, started at Breeze Hill Farm and took bikers to a celebration at the Sunshine Shack at Orient Beach State Park, where local musician Jon Divello performed. The North Fork Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride raised more than $27,000 this year.

Jeremy Garretson photos