Southold Blotter: DWI arrests in Southold, Greenport

Tammy Scrivener, 49, of Moriches was arrested Monday around 6:53 p.m. after she was found driving her 2009 Chevrolet Impala drunk on Route 48 in Southold, according to Southold Town police. She was stopped for failing to maintain her lane and then failed a field sobriety test. She was charged with DWI.

• Southold Town police arrested a 22-year-old Rochester man for driving drunk in Greenport early Sunday.

Richard Yates was stopped for speeding on Front Street in Greenport around 2:57 a.m., police said, and he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Mr. Yates failed several standardized field sobriety tests and was charged with driving while intoxicated, officials said.

• Police were called to the Silver Sands Motel beach Sunday afternoon to a report of a swimmer in distress around 5 p.m.

Reports said the swimmer had gone out too far and his father, a Huntington Station man, was attempting to reach him to help. A passing good Samaritan boater in the area picked up the two men and brought them safely to shore, police said.

• Police responded to a report of ATVs driving on the beach near Sound Beach Drive in Mattituck Sunday around 5 p.m.

According to a police report, an officer instructed the operator, who spoke only Greek, to leave the beach. The officer was able to call and leave a message to the registered owner, a Bayside man, who was advised that ATVs are not permitted on the beach and would be towed next time.

• Numerous callers alerted police to a “large” fireworks display near West Lake Drive in Southold Saturday night.

When interviewed, the homeowner told police that the family was celebrating a recent wedding and was unaware they were disturbing the neighborhood. He agreed to stop setting fireworks off, reports said.

• An extension cord and industrial fan were reported stolen from a locked storage area at Karen’s Country Deli in Cut-ch-ogue Saturday.

• A Greenport woman called police Saturday to report an elderly woman with a walker was banging on her door for a couple of hours.

When located by police, the Huntington woman said she came to see old friends and family who live in the village and had confused it with a different address.

• Police were called Friday evening after a woman reported that a man left a Jamesport establishment with blood on his hands and a broken side view mirror on his BMW, heading east.

Police were unable to locate the vehicle, reports said.

• Police are investigating a report of vandalism at the Railroad Museum in Greenport earlier this month.

Surveillance footage shows two youths damaging two security cameras valued at $300 on Aug. 12 at approximately 4:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

• A Laurel man called police to report that sometime between Aug. 9 and Aug. 16, an unknown person stole over $10,000 worth of medical equipment from his truck.

An investigation is ongoing.

• A Southold man reported to police Friday that his no trespassing sign was ripped down overnight. He requested extra patrols overnight, adding that it had happened before.

• Southold Town police are investigating a report of a home burglary in Southold.

A Maple Lane resident called police Friday to report that a blank check, engagement ring, wedding ring, emerald ring, various necklaces and earrings valued at over $11,000 were stolen from a bedroom drawer between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Police found no signs of forced entry into the home, according to a report.

• Southold Fire Department and police officers responded to an anonymous report of a small fire in the bed of a truck on Carroll Avenue Friday around 6:45 a.m.

Officials noted that a boat cover had caught fire likely from rags, paint and chemicals left in the bed of the truck.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

