Gayle Elizabeth Patchell of Southold died at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead Sept. 23, 2019, at the age of 52.

She was born in Greenport, N.Y., Dec. 13, 1966, to Antone and Frances (Schaumburg) Surozenski.

In 1985, she graduated from Southold High School and was later trained as an X-ray technician at Bellevue Hospital in NYC. She had enjoyed a career in that field with Hamptons Gynecology and Obstetrics and Stony Brook Dental School.

On July 11, 1992, Gayle married Scott R. Patchell at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue and together they made their home in Southold.

Gayle enjoyed cooking and the holidays. Family was everything to her, said her husband.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Scott R. Patchell; three children, Robert, Bryan and Katherine Patchell; and five siblings, Tony Surozenski (Diane) of Cutchogue, Stephen Surozenski of Southold, Jerry Surozenski (Ginny) of Cutchogue, David Surozenski (Monica) of Southold and Carol Smith (the late William) of Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold. Interment at Cutchogue Cemetery will be private.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

