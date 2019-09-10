Greenport Planning Board supports expiration dates on approved site plans

Greenport Village could be one step closer to establishing expiration dates for approved site plans in the village.

At last Thursday’s Village Planning Board meeting, member Patricia Hammes made reference to a discussion that occurred at a recent Village Board work session. At that meeting, Trustee Mary Bess Phillips suggested the board review and modify Article 11 of the Planning Board code to establish a deadline for taking action on approved site plans.

Ms. Phillips cited some individuals who have delayed construction on their property. By the time renovations begin, she said, the building may no longer fit in with its surroundings.

At that meeting, Mayor George Hubbard Jr. said he would support the change if it does not impact preexisting site plans or overload the Planning Board.

“I just … want to say I’d be supportive of something along those lines,” Ms. Hammes said.

She added that she’s discussed the topic with village administrator Paul Pallas in the past.

Planning Board chairman Walter Foote supported the idea. As the Planning Board moves forward in the future, they will be more conscious of it, he added. While a vote will not be taken on it, he said, the board will be more aware of it going forward.

Mr. Pallas said he would inform the Village Board that the Planning Board supports a time limitation.

A final decision to change the code has not yet been approved by the Village Board.

