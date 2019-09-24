Joy Flurry of Mattituck died Sept. 17, 2019, after a short illness. She was 74 years old.She was born Oct. 12, 1944, in Greenport, N.Y., to Norman and Stella McCook.

On Sept. 7, 1963, she married Thomas Flurry Jr. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport.

She is survived by her husband; two children, Tracy Raynor (Frank) of Cutchogue and Richard Flurry of Mattituck; five siblings, William McCook of Beaufort, N.C., David McCook of Kingman, Ariz., Robert McCook of Hubert, N.C., Norma McCook of Riverhead and Donna Graham of Coleman, Fla.; and a granddaughter, Jessica Lessard.

The family has chosen to remember Joy’s life privately at this time.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.

