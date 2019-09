Robert M. Westover of Cutchogue, formerly of Shelter Island, died Sept. 23. He was 73.Robert is survived by his life partner of 39 years, Tom Speeches; and his brother, Richard, and his wife, Tamara, of Skaneateles, N.Y.

The family has chosen to remember Robert’s life privately at this time.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

Comments

comments