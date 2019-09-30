Roy Herbert Taplin went home to be with the Lord Sept. 16, 2019, in Royal Palm Beach, Fla.

Roy is survived by his college sweetheart and wife of 42 years, Pam; daughters, Courtney Southworth and husband, Jared, of The Acreage, Fla., and Amanda McArdle and Colin of Hoboken, N.J.; grandsons, Colt Marcus and Logan Roy; his mother, Carol Taplin of Southold, N.Y.; his brother, Todd Taplin and wife, Kathy, of Loxahatchee, Fla.; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews across the United States. Roy was predeceased by his father in 2010.

He was all about family and friends and was always the “life of the party.”

Roy was born in Greenport, N.Y., on July 8, 1955, to Roy Carlton and Carol Tuthill Taplin.

Roy attended school in Southold, where he lettered in soccer, lacrosse and basketball. He graduated in 1977 with a degree in wildlife biology from West Virginia University, where he met the love of his life, Pam, a good old West Virginia girl. They moved to Florida after graduation and have resided there ever since.

Roy was an avid hunter, fisherman, football fan and loved to play the parlay. Go Noles, Mountaineers and Dolphins. Although this year, we have no clue where they are going. Roy, could you please talk to God about that?

Known as the “mayor” of Clay, Ky., he ran a hunting camp for his many family and closest friends. He was a volunteer softball coach, a dance dad and the girls absolutely adored him. Most recently, he became a baseball grandpa. Roy never knew a stranger and was loved by all who knew him.

A celebration of life for Roy took place Sept. 20 at Quattlebaum Funeral Home in West Palm Beach, Fla. A funeral was held Sept. 21 at Palms West Presbyterian Church in Loxahatchee Groves, Fla. Burial followed at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Crab Orchard Creek Hunting Camp.

“Go big or go home,” we love you, Roy!

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments