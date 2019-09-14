Southold Blotter: Jamesport man charged with DWI

Nicholas Soullas, 41, of Jamesport was arrested Saturday around 8:57 p.m. for first-offense driving while intoxicated, criminal possession of a controlled substance, refusal to take a breath test and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. Mr. Soullas, who was involved in a two-car collision on Sound Avenue in Mattituck, fled the scene and was found in a nearby yard by an officer and his canine. He was determined to be intoxicated and in possession of cocaine, police said.

• Yeri Esquivel-Reyes, 32, of Greenport was arrested last Thursday around 9:40 p.m. for DWI and fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle accident. Mr. Esquivel-Reyes was traveling eastbound on Route 25 at a high rate of speed, police said, when he lost control, left the roadway and struck a PSE&G pole on the south side of the roadway, in the area of Bailey Avenue in Greenport. Police said Mr. Esquivel-Reyes fled the scene on foot and was found by police officers soon after. Police determined him to be intoxicated, noting that he had been convicted of a DWI in the last 10 years. He was not injured, according to reports. In another incident reported at the same date and time, Mr. Esquivel-Reyes passed a vehicle on the left, crossing into a double yellow no-passing zone on Route 48 near Carole Road in Southold. He sideswiped the vehicle of a Greenport woman who was also headed eastbound, police said. No injuries or damage were reported in that incident.

• Around 2:44 p.m. Friday, a Southold man struck a PSE&G support pole while headed south on Main Bayview Road, just north of Baywaters Road, at a high rate of speed, police said. They said the man was unable to negotiate a curve in the roadway and skidded into the pole. Four people were reported as having sustained injuries. No damage was reported to the vehicle.

• Police responded to a marine incident last Tuesday around 3:33 p.m., when they received a call from a passerby who said they saw a boat sinking south of Paradise Point. An officer located the vessel, which sank northeast of buoy 16 and outside of Southold Town jursidiction. The operator of the vessel, Ronald Campsey, 45, of Sag Harbor, was safe aboard a Sea Tow vessel and confirmed that he was the only person on board, according to police. The man said he believed the sinking may have been caused by a prior rock strike.

• A St. James man, driving an Azure Limousine vehicle Saturday around 4:48 p.m. missed a turn at the intersection of Breakwater and East roads in Southold, backed up and struck the vehicle of a Laurel man. Both vehicles were damaged, but no injuries were reported. The vehicle operators told police they would work out damage reparations among themselves.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

