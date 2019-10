Addie Pace of Peconic died at her home Oct. 25. She was 87.

Visitors will be received Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home’s chapel Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Tommy Edmonds officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

