Ady Fenton, formerly of New York, N.Y., New Suffolk and Saint James, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. She was 90 years old and resided at an assisted living facility in Bala Cynwyd, Pa.Ady’s husband, Joe Fenton, predeceased her in January of 2015, after a marriage of 68 years.

Ady began her career as a teacher and speech therapist but gave up working outside the home in order to raise her three children, Ivy, Martin and Nina.

Ady was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., and spent the majority of her life in Manhattan, New Suffolk and Saint James, adding an apartment in Philadelphia in her later years.

She loved to cook, sew, travel and entertain. Most of all, she loved her family. In addition to her children, she is survived by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her zest for life never faded. She passed on what would have been her 72nd wedding anniversary; clearly a sign they are together again.

A Celebration of Life will be held in late October. For more information, please call 516-443-5084.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments