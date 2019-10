Anne L. Marusevich of Mattituck died at home Oct 24. She was 99.

Visitors will be received Monday, Oct. 28, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Coster-Hepper Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral Mass will take place Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

