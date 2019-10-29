Arthur S. Gibbons of Greenport, formerly of Glen Cove, N.Y., died Oct. 22 at Peconic Landing. He was 98.

He was born Aug. 12, 1921, to Mary (Mulligan) and Myles Gibbons in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Mr. Gibbons earned a bachelors of arts degree and was a certified financial planner.

He married Rita (Budd) on Sept. 22, 1950, at St. Jerome’s in Brooklyn.

Mr. Gibbons served in the U.S. Navy for five years, attaining the rank of lieutenant junior grade. He worked at “The Magazine Antiques” in New York City and managed Quick & Reilly Stock Brokers in Maryland.

He received a life membership degree and was a past grand knight in the Knights of Columbus and was a member of the American Legion. His family said he enjoyed walking, Scrabble, singing and was a hospital volunteer for over 20 years.

Mr. Gibbons was predeceased by his wife Nov. 28, 2014, and by his brother, Donald Gibbons. He is survived by his children, Nan Iuculano of Gaithersburg, N.Y., Kim Sweeney of New Fairfield, Conn., Amy Colvin of Halesite, N.Y., Myles Gibbons and Kieran Gibbons, both of Northport, N.Y.; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A committal will take place Friday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m. at Calverton National Cemetery for Mr. Gibbons and his wife. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. A memorial Mass will take place Saturday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, officiated by Father Richard Hoerning.

