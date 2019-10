Audrey M. Dinizio of Southold died Oct. 15. She was 90.

Visitors will be received Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport followed by a service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home officiated by Pastor Tom MacLeod. A committal service will take place Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport.

