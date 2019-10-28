Bruce Bloom, whose career in television broadcasting and advertising spanned more than 50 years, died Oct. 18 from complications of Parkinson’s disease. He was 84.

Mr. Bloom was born in Rochester, N.Y., to Maurice E. Bloom and Eve Suskind Bloom.

He graduated from Cornell University and was an officer in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1959 before beginning his career in broadcasting at WROC-TV in Rochester. He joined CBS as a promotion director at WCAU-TV in Philadelphia and later at WBBM-TV in Chicago. He relocated to New York to become advertising director of the Corinthian Broadcasting Corporation’s five television stations.

In 1975, he established Bruce J. Bloom, Inc., an advertising and public relations agency in New York City, with Corinthian as his first client. The agency largely served clients in broadcasting, syndicated television programming and computer software. He sold the agency after 18 years and continued as a consultant to many of his former clients among other businesses.

An amateur actor and director, he was an active member of Greenville Community Theater and also served as a theater reviewer for The Scarsdale Inquirer.

Mr. Bloom was a resident of Scarsdale, N.Y., for 30 years before retiring to Southold, N.Y., where he and his wife, Sara, established Blazer Books Inc. to publish their own writings. He wrote plays and mystery novels, and enjoyed painting the scenic landscapes and seascapes on the North Fork of Long Island. He was also a skilled printmaker. Mr. Bloom was a member of the East End Arts Council and exhibited frequently in shows mounted by the organization. He also performed for North Fork Community Theater audiences.

Mr. Bloom is survived by his wife of 58 years; two daughters, Miriam, of San Francisco and Jenny Beth of Bainbridge Island, Wash.; two granddaughters, Georgia and Vika; and many nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues.

The family is grateful for the care provided by his aides Julian Lewis, Chris Barker, and Lawrence Corey, who contributed greatly to his quality of life. In spite of his compromised mobility, he remained engaged with family, friends and the world around him, including his last day in which he joyfully witnessed two of his paintings being mounted in a Judaism & Art group display at Congregation Tifereth Israel in Greenport, N.Y.

