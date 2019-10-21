Christine A. Stulsky of New Suffolk died Oct. 18, 2019, at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. The longtime Southold Town Justice Court clerk was 69 years old.Born Dec. 11, 1949, in Queens, N.Y., to Annetta G. (Goodale) and Daniel A. Fogarty Sr., she was a graduate of Southold High School.

She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and shooting pool but her real passion was animals.

Predeceased by a brother, Daniel A. Fogarty Jr., she is survived by her son, Andrew Stulsky of New Suffolk, and daughter, Diana Stulsky of Aquebogue; sisters Jana Prindle (Mike) and Marietta Fogarty, both of New Suffolk; brother, James Fogarty (Kelly) of Mattituck; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Daniel A. Fogarty Jr.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Oct. 24, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where parish prayer services will be held. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church by Msgr. Joseph Staudt. Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

