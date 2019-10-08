Evelyn “Grace” Polywoda passed to peace Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip.

She was the daughter of Evelyn and Stanley Polywoda of Southold.

Grace was just shy of her 70th birthday and lived within the caring facilities of Maryhaven, Port Jefferson, and Angel Guardian, Babylon.

She was predeceased by her brother, Vincent Polywoda, and is survived by her sisters, Rosemary Longworth of Santa Fe, N.M., and Stefanie Polywoda Tobar of Leesburg, Va.

Grace was a special person. Her outgoing, enthusiastic, happy, loving, personality made knowing her a gift above and beyond.

She is bringing her joy to the welcoming arms of her own loving Angel Guardian.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments