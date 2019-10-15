Gerard Puccio

1942-2019

Jerry Puccio, 77, of Cutchogue and Naples, Fla., passed away in the comfort of his home Oct. 14 after a valiant three-year battle with cancer.

He grew up on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and was a parish member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church.

After marrying, he moved to Manhasset, N.Y., and later to New York City.

His career spanned 45 years in the television advertising sales industry. Prior to and following his retirement, he enjoyed a healthy social life, appreciated good food, loved music and all sports, but above all he loved being a grandfather. He was an avid N.Y. Yankee fan and passionate N.Y. Giants and N.Y. Islanders fan.

Throughout his life, he mostly found solace at his home on Nassau Point on Long Island’s East End, where he spent most of his time playing tennis, golfing, boating and enjoying the restaurants on the North Fork with his many friends and family.

Jerry is survived by the love of his life, Sandy Puccio; his three beloved children, Linda Puccio (Kevin Murphy) of Naples, Chip Puccio (Emily) of Cutchogue and Brenda Puccio (Jeffrey Gagliano) of Boulder, Colo.; his four grandchildren, Brendan Murphy, Brady and Teelin Gagliano and Calvin Puccio; his loving brother, Michael Lynch, and sister-in-law, Kathy; and the mother of his children, Anna Marie (Callahan) Puccio. He leaves behind many loving members of the Lynch, Callahan and Schmitz families who cherished his personality and wit. He joins his nephew Michael E. Brennan (FDNY) in heaven along with his mother, Helen Lynch, and grandfather, Ned Nealon.

Visitors will be received Thursday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 8 p.m., for his wake at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

