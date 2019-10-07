James Michael Marrin of East Marion died at his home Sept. 27, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 76.

James was born March 1, 1943, along with his twin brother, Edward, to Raymond and Kathleen in Port Jefferson.

Jim’s life was the very embodiment of what it means to be caring, helpful and effective in this world.

As a young boy he lived in Riverhead and East Moriches. He attended Catholic grade school in Center Moriches and went on to graduate from Mercy High School. He pursued higher education by winning scholarships at Fordham University and Fordham Law School.

One of his passions was cooking. A cookbook wasn’t necessary as he was a natural. Everyone was welcome at his table and it was delicious.

If there was a need for a repair, he had his toolbox readily available whenever the occasion arose.

His professional life included being elected a justice in Putnam County, working for the City of Yonkers on the budget. Until his retirement, he worked in Albany for New York State, working closely with the Assembly on drafting legislation and he worked closely with Adirondack Park as a trustee.

Jim was predeceased by his brother Richard. He is survived by his son, John Marrin; daughter, Helena Grant (Newell); and granddaughter, Belle Grant. Meg Lakow was his devoted companion.

He leaves behind as well a sister, Peggy Scott (Bob), and two brothers, Edward and Brian; Bridget Marrin, his sister-in-law; nieces Bridget, Kathleen, Jennifer, Jenine, Susan and Elizabeth; and nephews Richard, Brian, Jimmy, Mark and Kevin. There were two immediate cousins Eileen Sadasiv and Bill Corey.

Jim was very active in the community, especially at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. He was a reader during the services there, gave religious instruction to youth and counseling to others as needed and was a volunteer with hospice.

He would, if he were here, like to thank hospice and all those who assisted him and his family during his illness.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated by Father Richard Hoerning Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes in Greenport.

The family would appreciate donations in Jim’s name to St. Agnes as well.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments