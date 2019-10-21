Jane M. Kasper of Fresh Meadows and Southold, N.Y., died at her Fresh Meadows home Oct. 11. She was 72.

She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Catherine and John Martin. Originally residing in Glendale, Queens, she attended Richmond Hill High School and graduated from Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Mass.

Jane worked as a commercial insurance underwriter for Chubb & Son for over 20 years, retiring in 2006. Her family said she enjoyed her time spent in Southold, had a passion for gardening and loved the local beaches.

Jane is survived by her husband, James; her aunt, Virginia Rauch; and cousins, nephews and nieces living in Maryland and Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Interment took place at St. John’s Cemetery in Queens. Donohue Cecere Funeral Home in Westbury, N.Y., assisted the Kasper family.

Comments

comments