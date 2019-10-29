Public hearing set for Nov. 6 on town’s preliminary 2020 budget

A public hearing has been set for 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 to hear comments related to both the town’s 2020 preliminary budget and preliminary capital budget.

The Town Board voted 6-0 last Tuesday to approve the hearing.

The preliminary budget is available for viewing on the town website.

A resolution also noted the scheduled salaries for elected officials. Town Board members would receive a 2% increase to $36,861 and the supervisor position’s salary would increase by 1.9% to $111,916.

Other salaries would be:

• Town Justice/Town Board member representing Fishers Island: $56,210 (1.9% increase)

• Town Justices (2): $75,400 each (1.9% increase)

• Town Clerk: $107,837 (1.9% increase)

• Superintendent of Highways: $111,916 (1.9% increase)

• Tax Receiver: $42,075 (2% increase)

• Assessors (3): $80,603 each (1.9% increase)

• Trustees (5): $20,355 each (1.9% increase)

A public hearing has also been set for Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 4:30 p.m. on a proposed amendment to add stop signs in Mattituck for cars traveling south on Bay Avenue where the road intersects with Peconic Bay Boulevard.

The local law is intended to help deal “with impacts to the public’s health, safety and welfare,” while improving vehicle and pedestrian safety.

