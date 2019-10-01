Former Peconic resident Steven Kosciusko of Navarre, Fla., died Sept. 17 at the age of 68.He was born in Greenport in 1950 to Edward and Emily Kosciusko.

Steve worked as a truck driver for East Coast Sand Mines and was known as “War Wagon.”

Family members said he was known for having a good time, his passion for building hot rods and playing rock music

He and his wife, Ellen, raised their children in Peconic and had lived in Florida for 18 years.

Steve’s parents lived in Cutchogue with his brother, Bob, and sister, Pat Brown.

He is survived by his son, Steve, and his wife; his daughter, Jennifer McGreevy, and her husband; and a grandson.

Donations in Steve’s memory may be made to American Legion Post 382, Legion Riders, 1850 Lunetta St., Navarre, FL 32566.

