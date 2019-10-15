Walter F. ‘Wally’ Boron

June 9, 1941 – Oct. 5, 2019

A gentle man, a stoic man, a man of grace, of few words who treasured his friends.

On Oct. 5, Wally passed away after six years defying cancer. His beloved wife, Genevieve, was at his side.

Wally was born June 9, 1941, in New York City. He spent his childhood playing stickball, roller hockey and softball as many “city kids” do. His softball “career” began with a neighborhood team called The Clowns. These men played into adulthood.

He continue his love of softball through school into a business league. His playing days ended with his retirement from WPIX-TV, where he was an account executive for over 20 years.

He and his wife retired to Southold in 1999 and 2001. They eventually became part of a group of friends whose love and support many only imagine.

Wally leaves behind his loving wife, Genevieve, who said she “knows full well that if he lives on in our hearts he will always be with us.”

He is also survived by his son, Michael (Maryann), and grandchildren Marissa and Daniel; his daughter, Michele (Paul), and granddaughter Cassandra; and his sister, Rosemarie (Ralph).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warriors or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

