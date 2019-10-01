William Edward PisaRelli, 88, passed away Sept. 22 after a valiant battle with leukemia.

A Port Washington native, Bill moved to Cutchogue in 1993 with his beloved wife, Ann.

Bill joined the Army in 1947 and served as a Ranger in Germany. After his service, he returned to New York and began a 40-year career as a lead project manager for E.W. Howell Construction Group. Most recently, Bill managed construction of the new wing of Cutchogue New Suffolk Library.

When he wasn’t doing crossword puzzles, he volunteered for more than 10 years as a patient-to-patient counselor at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital. He was most proud of this contribution.

An avid reader with a flawless memory, Bill enjoyed all types of music, from Willie Nelson to Puccini. He loved fishing, breakfasting with his pals at Rick’s and making superb meatballs for his friends and neighbors, and was known for telling notoriously bad jokes.

In addition to Ann, Bill is survived by nine children; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Bill was a smiling, cheerful and welcoming presence and made friends with all whose paths he crossed. He will be terribly missed.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering at giving.mskcc.org or mailed to MSK, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065.

This is a paid notice.

