Anne Carolyn Lee (nee Costello), formerly of Jamesport and Mattituck, was born in Whitestone, N.Y., Sept. 3, 1932.

Anne was married to the late William A. Lee for 54 years until his passing on March 18, 2006. They lived on Long Island for 30 plus years until their retirement and moved to New Hampshire in 1992 and then Georgia in 1994.

Anne and Bill raised five children together. Anne cherished her roles as wife, mother and homemaker. Being with family, immediate and extended, was what made her happiest.

Anne also held a variety of employment positions throughout her married life to help support her growing family. She was a devout Christian who was known for hospitality, acts of service, a listening ear, and wise words of guidance.

Anne is survived by her daughter, Theresa (Terry) Hofer, and her four sons, Michael W. Lee and his wife, Robin, Thomas E. Lee and his wife, Maryanne Mullin, James J. Lee and his wife, Sheila, John A. Lee and his wife, Joanne; 16 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was held Oct. 31 at Faith Bible Church, 4907 GA-34, Sharpsburg, Ga., with the Rev. John Crotts officiating. Burial followed at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga. The family received friends prior to the service at the church.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Fayetteville, Ga. assisted the family.

