Arnold H. Sims of Riverhead died at home Nov. 13, 2019. He was 96.

He was born May 2, 1923, to Louise Rose and John Sims in Lynn, Mass.

Mr. Sims graduated from high school and was employed as a service manager in the automotive industry for Wells Pontiac Cadillac and Peter Glenan Buick Cadillac in Southampton.

He was predeceased his wife, Ann, and his daughter Jean LePage. He is survived by his children Daniel (Dorothy), Ronald (Pamela), Dorre (Harry) Miles, Linda (Robert) Taplin and Jo-Ann (Thomas) Perry; his significant other, Jean Guydish; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Sunday, Nov. 17, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Tuthill- Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Mass will be the following day at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church at 9:30 a.m., followed by burial at St. John’s Cemetery.

