Cops: Three injured, one dead in Mattituck boating accident

Southold Town police are investigating a Sunday evening boating accident that occurred in the area of James Creek in Mattituck that claimed the life of a 27-year old Riverhead woman.

A 39-foot Cobalt struck a bulkhead approximately 50 yards to the west of the entrance to James Creek, which is just east of Veteran’s Beach, police said. The four people on board the vessel sustained serious injuries as a result of the impact. Two victims were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by fire department ambulance and two were airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Kelley Blanchard, 27, of Riverhead suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at Peconic Bay Medical Center, police said.

The Mattituck fire department and Cutchogue FD responded, as did officers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Police named the other individuals involved in the incident as: Frank Distefano, 48, of East Northport; Nick Soullas, 41, of Jamesport; Megan Blanchard, 29, of New Suffolk. Megan and Kelley Blanchard are sisters.

Southold police said Monday morning that Mr. Distefano, a partner in the Michelangelo’s pizza franchises where the late Ms. Blanchard worked as a manager, was charged with boating while intoxicated. He will be arraigned later, police said. The release also said the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office is assisting with the investigation.

The incident occurred at about 9:17 p.m., police said.

At 11 a.m. Monday, police still had the private road that leads to the homes where the boat struck the bulkhead blocked off. An officers said it was still an active crime scene.

Top photo caption: Investigators at the scene Monday morning. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

