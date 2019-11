A police blotter item in the Nov. 14 print edition of The Suffolk Times incorrectly listed a driving while intoxicated charge against a Greenport woman near Queen Street.

Southold Town police arrested Douglas Ely, 63, of North Andover, Mass for DWI on Nov. 5. The police report listed the Greenport woman’s name as the caller who alerted police to a possible drunken driver. She was not arrested in a separate incident, as The Suffolk Times’ blotter indicated.

The Suffolk Times regrets the error.

Comments

comments