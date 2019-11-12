David Glenn Feavel, 72, of Sanford, N.C. passed away peacefully, after a very short illness, with his family by his side, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford.

David was born April 6, 1947, in Cook County, Ill., to the late Glenn and Laura Ross Feavel.

He attended Dormont High School in Castle Shannon, Pa., and graduated from Salem College in West Virginia. It was there that David met his beloved wife and they resided in Southold, N.Y., until moving to Carolina Trace in 2004.

David retired from the Suffolk County Probation Department, after being a probation officer for 26 years.

He was an avid gun enthusiast/collector and member of the Lee County Wildlife Club. While a resident of New York, he earned his state and federal firearms license, which he treasured. He loved boating and salt water fishing, visiting Harrah’s Casino in New Jersey, and enjoyed playing Texas Hold ’em with the Carolina Trace players. From a teen, David spent many summers in the Allegheny National Forrest, which he introduced to his wife and two children and they as a family spent many weeks there each year.

David was a man who would thrive on helping others and no job was too big or too small. So many times, you would hear, “sorry to bother you David, but I need your help.” He was totally devoted to his family and his love for them had no boundaries, they always came first.

David is survived by his wife of almost 51 years, Mary Ann Dooley Feavel; daughter, Lisa Feavel Burns Volk and her husband Nicholas; son, Glenn Feavel; four grandchildren, Alyssa Burns, Justin Burns, Adilyn Gordon and Easton Feavel; his sister, Sandra Ross, and his brother-in-law, Peter Dooley and his wife Minda Dooley.

