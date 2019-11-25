Dimitrios Georgianis of Mattituck died Nov. 24 at his daughter’s home in New Hyde Park, N.Y. He was 88.He was born in Albania Dec. 15, 1930, to Vasiliki Toulios and Nicholas Georgianis.

Mr. Georgianis was employed as a waiter at Hotel Algonquin in New York City.

He was affiliated with Pyrros Association in Astoria and Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck. His family said he enjoyed reading and gardening.

Mr. Georgianis was predeceased by his wife, Catherine, Jan. 7, 2015, and his son, Nicholas, Feb. 3, 2017. He is survived by his daughter, Maria Litos of New Hyde Park, and granddaughters Christiana and Evangelia Litos.

Visitors will be received Friday, Nov. 29, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A service will take place Saturday, Nov. 30, at noon at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 161 Levittown Parkway, Suite 7, Hicksville, NY 11801.

Comments

comments