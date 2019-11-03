Endorsement: Al Krupski for Suffolk County Legislator

Al Krupski is among the strongest advocates for the North Fork. From his tenure as a Southold Town trustee, to his six years on the Suffolk County legislature, nobody has been more out front in terms of preserving our farms and farmland and the health of our salt creeks and bays.

In 2017, we said of him: “He is the brightest light on the North Fork political landscape.” Well, two years later, as he seeks a fourth term on the legislature, this remains true. We feel it would be accurate to say he is perhaps the brightest light on the East End for everything that makes Eastern Long Island the unique place that it is.

As it was in his previous elections to the Legislature, Mr. Krupski’s opponent is Remy Bell, a former Riverhead Town GOP chairman, who is little more than a placeholder on the ballot, meaning Mr. Krupski is essentially running unopposed. The GOP simply can’t touch him.

His family’s farming history in Peconic has been Mr. Krupski’s anchor point. His public service career grew out of that. It’s the garden from which his view of the North Fork and what is required to preserve it took root. The same ground also produced his son Nick Krupski, who, like his father, is keenly focused on the region’s beauty and the challenges ahead like climate change. Nick Krupski is running unopposed for reelection to the town trustees.

We, once again, enthusiastically endorse Mr. Krupski for reelection.

