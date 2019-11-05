Richard S. Engert of Southold died at home Oct. 25. He was 85.He was born July 5, 1934, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Mr. Engert’s family said he was a stellar student-athlete who was an integral part of the 1959 St. John’s basketball team that won both the ECAC Holiday Festival and the NIT Championship.

He, with his wife, Edith, at his side, dedicated his life to education and his family. They raised their children, Robin, Lisa, Richard, Greg, Christina and Keith, in Kings Park while Mr. Engert worked as an administrator in the Elwood School District. Post retirement, he remained active in the Catholic Church, working as the comptroller for Holy Family and St. Agnes.

Predeceased by his wife, he is survived by his children and nine grandchildren.

Services took place Nov. 2 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, followed by a Mass at St. Agnes R.C. Church.

