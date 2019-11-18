Robert Burns of Greenport died Nov. 12. He was 74.

He was born Oct. 30, 1945, to Grace (Carney) and Frederic Burns in Glen Cove.

Mr. Burns attended college and earned a bachelor of science degree.

He married his wife, Patricia A. Burns, on April 5, 1966, in Glen Cove.

Mr. Burns was retired and enjoyed boating and playing guitar for his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, who resides in Greenport; his children, John R. Burns of Port Jefferson Station and Kiersten A. Bartolotta of Sayville; his siblings, Elaine Schneider and Frederick Burns; and three grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will take place Friday, Nov. 22, at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, officiate by Father Richard Hoerning. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Long Island chapter of American Cancer Society.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

