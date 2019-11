Thomas H. Constantine of Peconic Landing in Greenport died Monday, Nov. 18. He was 90.

Visitors will be received Friday, Nov. 22, from 3 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The funeral liturgy will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck, officiated by the Very Rev. Father Archimandrite Ignatios J. Achlioptas. Interment with U.S. Army honors will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale.

