Betty R. Angstadt of Southold died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. She was 94 years old.

Betty was born June 27, 1925, in Englewood, N.J., to Catherine (Mann) and Garrett Lydeker.

After high school, she went on to attend Monmouth Medical Center School of Nursing and attained her professional degree as a registered nurse. She remained in New Jersey working as a registered nurse until her retirement, eventually moving to Southold 15 years ago.

While in New Jersey, she was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, Questers and the Allaire State Park Historical Society. In Southold, she was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Southold.

Predeceased by her parents and her sister Pat, she is survived by her children Ryck Koke (Al) of Southold and Michael Angstadt (Debra) of Fort Meyers, Florida; grandchildren Garrett Koke (Lauryn), Michael Koke (Jennifer), Tracey Koke Melvin (Chris) and Brian Angstadt (Jolan); 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family has chosen to remember Betty’s life privately at this time. DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

