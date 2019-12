John Benedict “Ben” Roache III of Laurel died at home Nov. 28. He was 80.

Visitors will be received Sunday, Dec. 1, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. The Rite of Committal will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

