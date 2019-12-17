John Malcolm Schriefer of Southold died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Kanas Center in Westhampton Beach. He was 91.

He was born in Peconic March 2, 1928, to Florence (Case) and John Schriefer and was a lifelong resident of the East End.

In August 1960, he married Eleanor Novick, who predeceased him, and they made their home in Southold for 60 years. John worked at Suffolk County building and grounds before his retirement in 1992.

He is survived by four daughters, Susan Nobile of Southold, Linda (Ted) Kucin of Riverhead, Barbara (Steven) Donahue of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Carol (Brett) Kehl of Southold; and five grandchildren: Michael Nobile, Stephen Best, Adam Best, Amanda Donahue and Nicholas Donahue. He was predeceased by his two siblings, Clifford Schriefer and Vivian Schriefer Fahey.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Dec. 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Graveside services will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments