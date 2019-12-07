Southold Blotter: DWI arrest, theft reported at CVS, lights damaged

Antoine Lawrence, 34, who has two addresses in Greenport and one in Riverhead, was pulled over last Thursday around 2:44 a.m. for operating his vehicle without headlights and then arrested for driving while intoxicated. Mr. Lawrence, who was reportedly uncooperative with police, was arrested near Main Street and Bay Avenue in Greenport.

• A Manorville man contacted Southold Police Saturday around 3:58 p.m. to report multiple items stolen from the CVS on Route 25 in Mattituck. The man said that at approximately 3:19 p.m., an unknown female suspect entered the store, leaving shortly after without paying for a Sharper Image weighted blanket, valued at $130, and three Embassy watch sets, valued at $20 each. The man told police he had security footage of the suspect, which an officer viewed and kept a copy of for the police station. An investigation is ongoing.

• A man with two Mattituck addresses reported to police last Thursday around 12:48 p.m. that multiple landscape lights had been damaged at a location along Route 25 and Elijahs Lane in Cutchogue. The man told police that at approximately 3:51 a.m., someone damaged three LED lights on business property — two large black LED lights, valued at $800, and one small black LED light, valued at $200. The larger lights were reportedly ripped from the ground and the smaller one from a wooden post. The man estimated total damages amounting to $1,800. He provided police with security footage of the suspect, who police have not yet been able to identify. The damaged property was collected and will be tested for possible fingerprints. An investigation is ongoing.

• An East Marion woman sustained injuries after losing control of her vehicle and striking a utility pole near Rocky Point Road in East Marion last Tuesday around 9:29 a.m., according to police. The woman was traveling westbound on Route 25 in Southold when she adjusted the visor obstructing her view. At that point, police said, the woman lost control of her vehicle and struck the pole. She was complaining of chest pain and transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital accordingly by members of the Orient Fire Department for further medical evaluation. Damages of more than $1,000 were reported.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments