Longtime Southold resident Katherine “Kay” Grathwohl Fisher died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Peconic Landing in Greenport. She was 93 years old.

She was born Nov. 15, 1926, in Manati, Puerto Rico to Mildred (Perrine) and Donald Grathwohl and graduated from San Jorge Academy, Santurce, Puerto Rico in 1942.

She married George H. Fisher at the Presbyterian Church in Cutchogue on Sept. 8, 1951.

Kay worked in banking on Puerto Rico and, upon her family’s return to Long Island, at the North Fork Bank and Trust Company in Mattituck.

She was a member of the Southold United Methodist Church, the Griswold Terry Glover Post 803 – American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Predeceased by her husband on June 14, 2006, and her brother, Donald O. Grathwohl Jr. in 1986; Katherine is survived by her son, Don Fisher (Susan Krupski) of Southold; her daughter, Donna Lynn Ackroyd (Russell) of Southold; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Burial will be private at Cutchogue Cemetery with a celebration of life ceremony date to be announced for the summer of 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southold Fire Department Rescue Squad or to the animal shelter of one’s choice.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

This is a paid notice.