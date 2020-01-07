Margaret Elizabeth Kingsley, 97, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

She was born to the late Floyd F. and Belle D. King in Orient, N.Y., on Feb. 7, 1922.

Margaret spent most of her happy childhood and young adult life in Orient, a town where her family was one of the first to settle in 1640, when the town was known as Oyster Ponds.

After graduating from the State University of New York in New Paltz in 1944, Margaret went on to attend the University of Miami in Miami, Fla., as well as Barry University in Miami Shores.

She taught in the elementary public school systems in New York and Florida for 16 years. While being an educator, a librarian and an instructor for the gifted children program, she was selected as one of the founding leading instructors to organize the program in Miami, Dade County.

For 37 years Margaret was a loving and devoted wife to Edmond Kingsley, who passed away in July 2008. They had moved to Indialantic, Fla., in 1971, where they owned and operated Ocean Reef Club, a resort located on A1A, for 29 years.

Inspired by the town and love for Indialantic, Margaret was the author of the booklet “Indialantic-by-the-Sea,” published in 1981. The booklet went on to be sold in local book stores and gift shops. During her active business life and retirement years, she loved traveling the world with her husband, family and close friends.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Floyd F. King Jr.; her husband, Edmond Kingsley; and a niece, Susan A. King. Margaret leaves behind a nephew, William A. King of Webster, Mass.; stepson, Stephen Kingsley (Valerie) of Germantown, N.Y.; stepdaughter, Claudia Stroud (Steven) of Plymouth, Mass.; and step-granddaughter, Olana Kingsley of New York City; as well as many other members of the extended family.

Margaret will be missed by a host of family and friends who will always remember her. She was a remarkable woman, wife, partner, stepmother and friend with a positive outlook, independent spirit and love of life.

Services will be held at Beach Funeral Home, Indian Harbour Beach, Fla., on Jan. 12 at 3 p.m.

This is a paid notice.