Marguerita “Marge” C. Howkins of Greenport died Jan. 4. She was 94.

Visitors will be received Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport followed by interment at St. Agnes Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Agnes R.C. Church 523 Front St. Greenport, NY 11944.