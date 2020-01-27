Michael F. Keating, a resident of Greenport since 2008, died Jan. 21 of heart disease at Stony Brook University Hospital.

He was born in Montreal, Canada, Aug. 28, 1931, to Martha (French) and William Keating.

Mr. Keating earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, and moved to New York to be a newspaper reporter right out of college. After stints at The Associated Press and the New York Herald Tribune, he became a newscaster for CBS-TV in New York City and delivered editorials for Channel 2, an innovation at the time. He later taught journalism at The City College of New York, retiring in 1997.

He is survived by his partner, Diana R. Gordon; five children, Kennan, Kara, Martha, Neal and Noah Keating; and seven grandchildren.

He was 87.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.