Southold Blotter: ID, car thefts in Greenport

A Shelter Island woman who works at the Greenport 7-Eleven reported Friday around 7:57 p.m. that two male subjects refused to leave the store and that one was acting suspiciously while walking up and down the aisles.

The woman told police that one of the men, who was reported as undomiciled, was caught attempting to steal merchandise from behind the counter. When she asked him to leave, he refused, she said. The other man, a Greenport resident, reportedly paid for some of the merchandise and was not part of the disturbance.

The woman requested that the undomiciled man be removed from the store, stating that he was no longer welcome there. She signed an affidavit of trespass against him and police escorted the undomiciled man from the premises, advising him that he would be arrested upon return.

• An investigation is underway after a Greenport woman called police Friday around 11:38 a.m. to report that an unknown individual removed $9,895.93 from her Chase Bank account without her permission. The woman told police she had already contacted Chase Bank, adding that they returned the money to her account.

• An investigation is underway after a Greenport woman reported Friday around 10:02 a.m. that she was the victim of identity theft, involving $55,000.

• A detective was notified after a Greenport woman told police last Thursday around 11:54 p.m. that an unknown person took her $30,000 gray 2018 Dodge Ram, which was parked in front of her Sixth Street residence.

• An Orient woman reported to police last Wednesday around 5:51 p.m. that she saw flames coming from the upstairs window of a home on South Street in Greenport. Responding personnel gained entry and extinguished the fire, according to police. Members of the Greenport Fire Department reported the fire as being accidental. Police said no one was inside the apartment at the time of the incident. The building owner, a Greenport man, was on scene and was notified of the damage. Police attempted to contact the tenant as well, with negative results.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.