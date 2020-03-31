Eighth death reported at Peconic Landing in Greenport

An eighth resident of Peconic Landing has died from COVID-19, officials at the Greenport life care and retirement community said Tuesday.

The member was an 88-year-old man who resided in the skilled nursing facility, who had pre-existing health conditions. He first tested positive for the coronavirus on March 17 and was admitted to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital on March 20, Peconic Landing said.

He died Monday.

“On behalf of the entire Peconic Landing family, we express our sincere condolences to those he leaves behind,” Peconic Landing president and CEO Robert Syron said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

There are currently 10 reported cases of COVID-19 amongst members within the health center, officials said. Fifteen employees have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

County Executive Steve Bellone said Tuesday that 53 Suffolk residents have now died of the coronavirus.