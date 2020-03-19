Peconic Landing residents test positive for COVID-19

Peconic Landing has reported that members of their retirement community have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In an update posted to their website Tuesday, officials there said that the New York State Department of Health notified then that several residents tested positive for COVID-19, and are in stable condition.

Southold currently has 33 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which includes at least three employees of Peconic Landing. During a conference call with reporters Wednesday, County Executive Steve Bellone declined to say how many additional cases were related to Peconic Landing. The county executive reported that the state Department of Health has taken the lead on that investigation.

A spokesperson for Peconic Landing also declined to provide specifics, including the number of residents who have tested positive.

“All our time and attention is being focused on our members, employees and communicating with our families,” sales and marketing director Laurelle Scarpelli wrote in an email Wednesday.

According to the Peconic Landing website, state health officials are providing the community with access to testing for members who are suspected to have been in close contact with confirmed residents. Precautionary quarantine measures are in place across their campus to help contain the spread.

Visitation to Peconic Landing remains suspended until further notice, according to officials.

To help their retired residents communicate with their families, staff is helping to facilitate Skype calls. For more information or to schedule a Skype call, call 631-593-8288 for health center residents and 631-593-8210 for independent living members.