Southold superintendent: Staff member has tested positive for COVID-19

The first confirmed COVID-19 case has been confirmed in local schools.

Southold superintendent David Gamberg said Saturday night in a robocall and message on the district website that a staff member at Southold tested positive. He did not provide additional details on the staff member, their role in the district or any recent interactions with students.

“We are awaiting direction from The Suffolk County Health Department in terms of next steps as far as a continuing investigation with this case.

We are cancelling the staff conference day on Tuesday, March 17th.”

The Mattituck, Southold and Greenport school districts are already closed all next week per recommendation from the health department.

At least 14 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed so far in Southold Town as of Saturday.

