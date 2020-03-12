Times Review Media Group staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A fourth confirmed diagnosis of the coronavirus in Southold Town was reported Thursday morning as a part-time staff member at Times Review Media Group based in Mattituck.

The company announced in a statement that the staff member who has been receiving medical care at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member is expected to make a full recovery.

The statement read:

“We have learned that a part-time member of our staff has tested positive for COVID-19 after seeking medical attention at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. This employee has not worked since March 3 and we will work closely with the Suffolk County Department of Health, State Health Department and CDC following their recommended protocols.

The employee does not interact with the public in their role on our staff, but we have proactively put procedures in place. Our office will be temporarily closed to the public and our employees will work from home until further notice. The good news is our colleague is feeling significantly better and is well on their way to making a full recovery.”

The third confirmed case was reported Wednesday night as a staff member at Southold Fish Market. The total number of cases in Suffolk County now stands at at least nine. Additional figures from the county executive’s office were not yet available Thursday morning.

Across the U.S., total cases has surged past 1,300.

